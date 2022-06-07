Lincolnshire arrests over suspicious activity at petrol stations
Nine people have been arrested following a series of reports of suspicious activity at petrol stations in Lincolnshire.
The incidents took place at a Tesco filling station in Market Rasen and at the Caenby Corner fuel stop on 5 June.
Eight men and one woman, all from the Scunthorpe and Grimsby areas, were arrested following the incidents.
Lincolnshire Police said all nine had since been released under investigation.
The force said officers had been called to the Market Rasen site at about 01:00 BST and, a short while later, stopped two Volkswagen Passat vehicles.
Both cars, one silver and one black, were searched and four individuals were arrested for offences of going equipped to steal and the possession of offensive weapons.
A knuckle-duster and an iron bar were also found in the cars, police said.
Later that day, two further vehicles were stopped by officers at Caenby Corner and the occupants of both vehicles, a white Vauxhall Vivaro van and a black Volkswagen Fox, were also arrested for going equipped to steal.
Ch Insp Gary Brockie thanked those who called to report the suspicious activity and described the arrests as "significant".
