Jonathan Van-Tam set to open new Boston hospice centre
A new £1m hospice care centre will be opened later by former deputy chief medical officer Prof Sir Jonathan Van-Tam.
St Barnabas Hospice is due to formally open their Wellbeing Hub in Boston, Prof Van-Tam's hometown.
Prof Van-Tam was a familiar face on national TV during the pandemic, providing information about the spread of the coronavirus.
The building is named Novak House after a family who donated to the project.
The centre replaces an aging bungalow that was not fit for purpose for staff and patients, the hospice said.
Serving people in south Lincolnshire, there will be treatment and therapy rooms, along with a garden room for activities including exercise sessions or counselling.
There will also be a new lounge and kitchen called Rosie's - named after a member of staff who died from coronavirus.
Boston United fan and freedom of the city recipient Prof Van-Tam, who missed his knighthood ceremony last month after testing positive for Covid-19, is opening the centre on Wednesday morning.
Prof Van-Tam stepped down in March after five years as the deputy chief medical officer to start an academic role at the University of Nottingham.
Novak House was made possible thanks to Stefan Novak, who left almost £500,000 as a legacy gift to St Barnabas after his wife was cared for by a hospice in London.
