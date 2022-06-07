Jubilee sign blunder in Louth sees motorists fined
- Published
A council has said it will cancel parking tickets on a Lincolnshire road after signs incorrectly stated the wrong day of a Platinum Jubilee event.
The signs on Mercer Row, Louth, said parking was suspended for "a Queen's Jubilee event" on June 3 and 4.
However, with no event taking place on the dates stated, drivers who parked in the area were later issued with fines.
Lincolnshire County Council (LCC) has apologised for the "inconvenience" to motorists.
A spokesperson said: "There was an error made in signage for the road, however, the signage was changed to be accurate for 5 June when there was an event scheduled.
"Anyone who has received a PCN will get notification that this has been voided on the affected dates of June 3 and 4."
The council also confirmed to the Local Democracy Reporting Service that one person had paid their ticket, but had since been reimbursed.
Ryan Woolliss, of Woolliss' Butchers in Mercer Row, said "at least four delivery drivers" were given tickets in the loading bays.
