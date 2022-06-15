Skegness: Man held on suspicion of arson after device found

Scarbrough Avenue, SkegnessGoogle
A cordon was put in place on Tuesday in Scarbrough Avenue as a bomb disposal team examined the device

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life after a "device" was found in a Lincolnshire coastal resort.

Homes on Scarborough Avenue, Skegness, were evacuated and a cordon put in place after the discovery on Tuesday.

Residents were later allowed to return to their properties after a bomb disposal team removed the device.

The 58-year-old arrested man remains in custody for questioning, according to Lincolnshire Police.

