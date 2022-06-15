Louth health trust apology over urgent treatment centre closures
- Published
Health bosses have apologised for "short-notice" overnight closures at an urgent treatment centre (UTC) in Lincolnshire.
Louth County Hospital's UTC has been shut on 18 occasions since April due to short-term staff sickness.
Victoria Atkins, the area's MP, said she had asked for an urgent meeting with NHS bosses about the closures.
Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust said it had an ongoing recruitment programme.
Tracy Pilcher, from the trust, said Boston's UTC had closed overnight on 16 occasions and on a further two instances it was shut between 04:00 and 08:00.
"It is due to the fact we have considerable short-term sickness across our urgent care services," she said.
Ms Pilcher added that the trust had to balance staffing at the centre in Louth with its other services.
Josie Baldwin, who took her granddaughter who was suffering from breathing difficulties to the centre in Louth on 2 June, found it was shut.
"I am quite angry about it. It wasn't just us. It could have happened to anyone," Mrs Baldwin said.
Her son Robert, who was with her, said the unit had always been open and it was "a shock" to find its doors were closed.
"You can imagine when you are panicking and you get to where you think the help is and there's no help there," he said.
In the end, the family said they had to call an ambulance to take Mrs Baldwin's granddaughter to Grimsby's A&E.
'Really sorry'
Tracy Pilcher said the closures were a "last option" and procedures were in place to offer care even when the unit was closed.
"While it is closed to walk-ins, we are still able to do clinical triage over the telephone," she said.
Ms Pilcher added that if it was judged the patient needed a face-to-face appointment, one would be arranged at an alternative centre - or a home visit might be made.
"We are really sorry and we know it is distressing for residents when they are not able to access the service in the normal way," she said.
In addition to staff sickness, Ms Pilcher said the trust had also faced issues around recruitment and it was working to attract more staff.
"They are specially trained staff within our urgent treatment centres and it takes approximately two to three years for staff to go through the training."
Victoria Atkins, Conservative MP for Louth and Horncastle, said she was "very concerned" to hear about the evening closures.
"I have followed this up with the local NHS and have asked for a meeting to discuss this urgently," she said.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.