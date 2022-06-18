Woman dies in Scunthorpe tree crash
- Published
A woman died when the car she was travelling in left the road and hit a tree, police have said.
The 24-year-old had been travelling along Burringham Road, Scunthorpe when the crash happened at about 21:25 BST on Friday.
Three other people who were in the silver Audi A4 convertible were taken to hospital for treatment.
Officers investigating the crash are appealing for witnesses to come forward, Humberside Police said.
The driver of a light coloured vehicle who may have seen the Audi shortly before it left the road has been encouraged to speak with police.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.