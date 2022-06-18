Lincoln hit-and-run: Boy, 10, struck by car outside fire station
A 10-year-old boy has been knocked off his bike in a hit-and-run outside a Lincolnshire fire station.
The child had been cycling past Lincoln North Fire Station in Nettleham at about 17:00 BST on Friday when he was struck by a green Vauxhall Zafira, police said.
Officers said the driver did not stop, leaving him with minor injuries.
A Lincolnshire Police spokesman appealed for witnesses or anybody with dashcam footage to come forward.
