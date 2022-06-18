Two women killed in A158 Lincolnshire crash

The collision happened on the A158 at Hagworthingham

Two young women have died following a crash on the A158 in Lincolnshire.

Police said the women, aged 18 and 19, had been travelling in a Peugeot which was in collision with a Volvo in Hagworthingham, at about 19:00 BST on Friday.

The women were treated at the scene but later died.

Their next of kin have been informed, said officers. The road remained closed until early on Saturday.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: "We are appealing for anyone who saw the collision or has dash cam footage to come forward."

