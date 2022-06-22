Lincoln: Two men injured in suspected machete attack
- Published
A manhunt is under way after two men were injured in a suspected machete attack in Lincoln, police said.
Lincolnshire Police were called to St Peters Avenue at about 21:30 BST on Tuesday to reports of a man seen armed with the weapon.
A man in his 50s suffered a fractured skull and jaw while a man in his 20s suffered a leg wound, officers said.
The force said it is believed it was an isolated incident and the people involved were "known to each other".
"We would encourage people not to speculate about the circumstances," they added.
The two injured men received emergency care at the scene before being taken to hospital for treatment.
A police cordon remains in place while inquires continue, the force added.
Officers have appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.