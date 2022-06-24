Lincoln CCTV cameras lead to seven arrests in first month
Newly installed CCTV cameras in Lincoln have led to seven arrests in their first month of operation, a council meeting heard.
The 29 cameras cover a number of main walking routes into the city centre.
As well as the arrests the cameras have monitored 26 incidents during the month of May, including fly tipping, drug dealing and assault.
Councillor Sue Burke said that the cameras "were helping to make our streets safer for everybody."
Ms Burke told councillors that the cameras kept the privacy of local residents and only zoomed in when needed.
"The main purpose of these cameras is the safety of lone people after dark, though they are part of the wider CCTV system, which deals with many different aspects and types of incidents," she told the meeting.
Funding for the £400,000 scheme came from the government's Safer Streets Fund after a successful bid by Lincolnshire's PCC Marc Jones.
'Positive impact'
As well as the cameras other projects to receive money included a training scheme for bar and door staff regarding vulnerability and tackling predators.
The installation of the cameras had previously been criticised by privacy campaign group Big Brother Watch which branded the idea as a "terribly misguided policy".
The organisation's director of civil liberties Silkie Carlo said research showed "CCTV does not prevent crime and certainly does not stop men attacking or harassing women".
Following the meeting, Ms Burke told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "These figures highlight just how important the additional cameras are to the safety of residents in the city centre.
"In detecting crime and anti-social behaviour on Lincoln's streets, the new cameras are already having a positive impact and will continue to play an important part in keeping the community safe for many years to come."
