Utterby fire: Elderly couple's deaths not suspicious - police
A house fire that killed an elderly couple in a Lincolnshire village is not being treated as suspicious, police have said.
A 92-year-old man and an 83-year-old woman died in the blaze on Main Road in Utterby, near Louth, at about 23:15 BST on Thursday.
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service and police carried out a joint investigation into the fire's cause.
Lincolnshire Police said the matter had been passed to the coroner.
