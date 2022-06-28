Skegness: Body found in sea near Lincolnshire resort
- Published
Police are trying to identify a man whose body was found in the sea near a Lincolnshire beach.
Officers were called to Grand Parade in Skegness at about 06:15 BST on Tuesday after a body was seen in the water, Lincolnshire Police said.
Officers said: "We can confirm that the body found was a deceased male."
A "thorough scientific investigation" to identify the body was under way and police remained at the scene, the Lincolnshire force added.
The RNLI said it was asked by the coastguard to launch the inshore lifeboat north of Skegness shortly before 06:00 BST.
People have been asked by police not to speculate on the identity of the body.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.