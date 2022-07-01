Plans for 200 extra caravans in Mablethorpe set to be approved
- Published
Plans for more than 200 extra caravans in Mablethorpe are set to be approved despite objections by residents.
More than 100 petition signatories believe Mermaid Caravan Park's extension on Seaholme Road will lead to a loss of agricultural land, traffic issues and an increase in crime.
A councillor welcomed the business expansion but said it should not be greenlighted in its "present format".
East Lindsey District Council is due to approve the extension next week.
The proposals detail an extension to the site's internal road system, extra car parking spaces and extra landscaping.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, objections referenced the impact on the wider landscape and on neighbouring residential properties, how the public footpath is incorporated into the development, the suitability of the highway network and drainage implications.
Mablethorpe Town Councillor Tony Howard said business growth was "always a good sign and generally to be welcomed" but warned there were "numerous flaws in the plans as presented".
"This could have been an exemplar application, the many opportunities a development of this scale provide to bring benefit to the area, the owners, to residents and the town as a whole have been missed.
"In its present format this development should not be allowed to progress."
However in a report before councillors, planning officers said council policies supported new and extended caravan sites in the coastal area.
They said that all issues were "considered acceptable, or can be made acceptable through use of conditions".
"In addition, all matters raised by third parties have been considered but individually or cumulatively the issues raised do not constitute grounds for refusal," said the report.
"The application is considered to be policy compliant and is therefore recommended for conditional approval."
