Sutton Bridge crossing: Relief for motorists as route reopened
A Grade II listed swing bridge linking Lincolnshire and Norfolk has fully reopened after what has been described as "the ultimate paint job".
Work had been taking place on Cross Keys bridge, which spans the River Nene at Sutton Bridge, since late February.
Road restrictions, including some overnight closures, were used to allow the landmark, built in 1897, to be repaired and repainted.
County councillor Richard Davies said it had gone "fantastically well".
Mr Davies, executive member for highways in Lincolnshire, thanked motorists for their patience amid disruption caused by the renovations.
"It's been nearly two decades since the bridge was last painted and during that time a combination of tidal salt water and high volumes of traffic had seen the existing paint deteriorate," he said.
The metal surfaces of the bridge were cleaned using high-pressure hoses, before being repaired and hand-painted to protect them from the elements.
Describing the work as the "the ultimate paint job", Mr Davies added: "We have managed to get the project completed on schedule and ahead of the summer holidays."
Resurfacing work has also been carried out.
