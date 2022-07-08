Market Rasen holiday park plans divide opinion
- Published
A planning application for an upmarket holiday park in Lincolnshire is due to be decided next week.
The proposed site near Market Rasen racecourse on Legsby Road would include space for 79 static caravans, and has been recommended for approval.
One respondent described the plans as "Marmite", with some welcoming the move, and others opposing it.
The application will be decided by West Lindsey District Council's planning committee at a meeting on 13 July.
The developer, Greens Park Homes, said the facility would be "well above standards for traditional static caravan parks, and significantly higher than touring caravans".
"The aim of the park is to provide five-star self-catering holiday accommodation," it added.
But some nearby residents have objected to the size of the development and its proximity to existing properties.
Concerns about a potential increase in traffic have also been raised.
However, one person who submitted their views to the council said: "Market Rasen needs five-star holiday facilities. The town is struggling so increasing visits by tourists will put it on the map."
Others echoed the sentiment, saying it would boost leisure and tourism, and provide a boost for the racecourse, golf club and local businesses, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.