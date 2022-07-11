North Thoresby: Plans for 'isolated' housing estate on hold
Designs for a near 200-home estate in a Lincolnshire village would leave it "cut off" from the rest of the community, a planning meeting was told.
East Lindsey District Council's planning committee voted to defer Cyden Homes' plans for 198 homes in North Thoresby, last week.
Concerns were also raised about its size and the impact on the community.
Cyden Homes said the "much-needed" scheme would include pedestrian and road links to the rest of the village.
'Knocking heads together'
George Krawiec, speaking on behalf of the North Thorseby Working Group, said: "The objections put forward are not nimby objections.
"Everybody recognises that this site has an allocation in the local plan and [that] is not disputed, but we would like members to be aware of the various objections."
North Thorseby councillor Heather Howard added that the development needed to be "sympathetic" to the village.
She said she was concerned about the potential for a sharp rise in the population of the village and its impact on local services.
"It is [also] a big concern that this development has been designed as a separate entity to the main village and is isolated," she said.
"The proposal is an estate backing on to our existing village with no integration or connectivity."
However, Councillor Stephen Eyre suggested more work could be done, including conversations between the developer and residents, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"I think this is nearly home and dry, but I think that good could be done by knocking heads together and having a bit of a natter and coming back to this committee."
He suggested more thought could be given to the issues raised, including the connectivity of the development.
