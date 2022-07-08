Escaped peacocks rounded up by Lincolnshire Police
- Published
A group of peacocks have been strutting on a Lincolnshire street after escaping from a nearby farm.
Lincolnshire Police said 10 birds were on the loose in the A1175 at Hop Pole, near Deeping St Nicholas, at about 05:30 BST on Friday.
Officers were called to the scene by a member of the public who had been trying to round them up.
The animals were eventually contained in the front garden of a nearby property, the force said.
A spokesperson said the group "posed a potential risk to traffic" when they were loose in the road.
"The location they came from is believed to have been a nearby farm, and officers have attended the address and left a note for the owners about where they can be located after receiving no response," they said.
We are on scene on the A1175 at Hop Pole outside Deeping St Nicholas with a large amount of escaped Peacocks. We have officers on scene trying to locate where they have come from and we are trying to ensure they stay off the road. #NoFowlPlay Incident 52 08/07/2022 ^CD pic.twitter.com/BCoR0FkOJi— Lincolnshire Police Control Room (@FCR_Lincs) July 8, 2022
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.