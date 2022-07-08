Escaped peacocks rounded up by Lincolnshire Police

The birds, similar to the one pictured here, escaped from a farm in Lincolnshire and "posed a potential risk to traffic"

A group of peacocks have been strutting on a Lincolnshire street after escaping from a nearby farm.

Lincolnshire Police said 10 birds were on the loose in the A1175 at Hop Pole, near Deeping St Nicholas, at about 05:30 BST on Friday.

Officers were called to the scene by a member of the public who had been trying to round them up.

The animals were eventually contained in the front garden of a nearby property, the force said.

A spokesperson said the group "posed a potential risk to traffic" when they were loose in the road.

"The location they came from is believed to have been a nearby farm, and officers have attended the address and left a note for the owners about where they can be located after receiving no response," they said.

The escaped peacocks were on the loose at Hop Pole, near Deeping St Nicholas

