Holbeach: Nathan Bossley sentenced for raping child
A man who was found guilty of raping a child has been sentenced to eight years in a young offenders institute.
Nathan Mossley, 20, raped a child under the age of 13 at least three times between 27 December 2019 and 24 May 2021.
Lincolnshire Police said the abuse was "horrific" and praised the victim's bravery.
Mossley, of Allison Avenue, Holbeach, was sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court.
After custody he will serve a year on extended licence and was placed on the sex offenders register for life..
Det Con Helen Morris of Lincolnshire Police said: "A child being abused in such an horrific way can never be undone.
"However, we hope that this sentence not only serves as a punishment for this man, but also as a warning to others of the consequences of such abhorrent crimes."
