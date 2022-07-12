Lincoln: Two arrested after toddler falls from window
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of child neglect after a toddler fell from a first-floor window in Lincoln.
Officers were called to a building on Lincoln Avenue on Monday afternoon, Lincolnshire Police said.
The one-year-old girl, who was conscious and breathing, was taken to hospital and later discharged with no concerns for her health.
A 44-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman have since been released on bail.
