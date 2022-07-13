South Kesteven: Council leader defends council's 'robust' scrutiny
A council leader has defended his local authority after an independent report said he should face greater scrutiny.
South Kesteven District Council commissioned the report, but did not release its contents for almost a year.
One independent councillor claimed little had changed and members were not holding leader Kelham Cooke to account.
Mr Cooke has said a new council constitution was in place and the authority had "robust meetings".
The report was produced by an independent auditor from the Centre for Governance and Scrutiny at a cost of £5,000 and was received by the authority in August 2021.
It highlighted a lack of scrutiny of the leader and a reluctance by councillors to challenge or question the administration.
Independent councillor Ashley Baxter previously told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the report proved the Conservative group were not holding their leaders to account and made "uncomfortable" reading.
The council said the delay in publication was to allow an action plan to be created, with Mr Cooke explaining the council had been focused on the Covid pandemic when it was first received.
Mr Cooke said the report was about how the authority could improve its scrutiny processes involving all members of the council, not just the ruling Conservative group.
"Rest assured we have robust meetings at South Kesteven, myself and fellow cabinet members are invited to attend and present at our scrutiny meetings where members ask a range of questions on numerous topics, all members also have the opportunity to ask questions at full council and join our cabinet meetings as well as the call in process for decisions made," he added.
The report, he said, would be debated at the next constitution committee meeting.
