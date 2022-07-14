Lincoln Cathedral plans railings to stop rough sleepers in porch
- Published
A cathedral wants to install railings to prevent an historic porch from being used by rough sleepers.
Lincoln Cathedral said the 13th Century Galilee porch had been left in a "unhygienic mess" by groups for several years.
It also said vandalism by the groups had damaged the building's masonry.
An application to install 4.5 ft (1.4m) fencing along the pavement across the porch has been made to the city council.
In its application, the cathedral said the railings would be similar in design to those already installed around the North Green.
"The porch conceals an area to the side of the south west transept and this is frequently used by rough sleepers who often leave the area in a very poor state and can be threatening in their behaviour.
"Again vandalism is sometimes caused to the fabric of the cathedral," the report said.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, there were also concerns about masonry, which needs repairing, falling from the south side of the nave.
"Because of other fabric priorities elsewhere it will be some considerable time before the masonry repairs can be attended to.
"It is therefore desirable to keep the public away from the wall for the nave."
The cathedral has previously installed temporary barriers to try and prevent the porch being used by rough sleepers after a number of incidents including fires.
It said it was "mindful" of homelessness issues, but did not "believe that allowing people to sleep in this area of the cathedral was appropriate and it needs to be discouraged".
No date has been set for the city council to consider the application.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.