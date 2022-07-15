Lincolnshire PC Steve Denniss honoured at national bravery awards
- Published
An off-duty PC who chased down a double murderer has been named Britain's bravest police officer.
Lincolnshire Police's PC Steve Denniss was walking his dogs when he spotted Daniel Boulton, who was wanted for the murder of Bethany Vincent, 26, and her son Darren, nine.
Boulton stabbed PC Deniss in the leg but the officer continued to pursue him until back-up arrived.
He was honoured as one of the "bravest of the brave" at a national ceremony.
Boulton, 30, was jailed for a minimum of 40 years in February for murdering his ex-girlfriend and her son.
Bethany Vincent and Darren Henson - also known as DJ - were found stabbed to death at their home in Louth, Lincolnshire, on 31 May 2021.
Boulton went on the run and was arrested about 24 hours after the killings following a manhunt.
PC Denniss was walking his dogs near the Hallington entrance to Hubbard's Hill on 1 June 2021 when he recognised a man stood next to a bench in a hooded top as Boulton.
The officer dropped his dogs' leads and approached Boulton, who kicked and punched him before running off.
PC Denniss chased Boulton, who then turned, pulled out a knife and asked him to hand over his phone before stabbing him in the leg.
Despite his injury, the constable carried on pursuing Boulton until the murderer was Tasered and arrested.
PC Denniss won the national award for bravery at the Police Federation of England and Wales ceremony on 14 July.
He said: "I am very privileged to have been in a room with such fantastic colleagues that have done some awesome work and to be chosen as the overall winner. I am still in shock."
Lincolnshire's Chief Constable Chris Haward said his officer displayed determination and courage.
"He was prepared to put his own life at risk to apprehend this dangerous offender and to bring him to justice," he added.
