Lincoln Cathedral: Man injured after falling from tower
A man has been injured after falling from the central tower of Lincoln Cathedral on to the roof.
Emergency services were called to Minster Yard in Lincoln at about midday on Wednesday, police said.
Michelle Andrews, from Lincoln Cathedral, said it was believed the man had climbed up the outside of the building before falling about 9m (30ft).
The cathedral has been closed until further notice.
In a tweet, Lincolnshire Police said: "We've received reports that a male has gained access to the roof of Lincoln Cathedral.
"The male has fallen and sustained injuries and is being treated by emergency services."
The force later tweeted to say the man had been taken to hospital and "detained under the Mental Health Act".
The Grade I listed landmark is a popular filming location and doubled as Westminster Abbey in the Da Vinci Code.
Earlier this year, the building was transformed into a set for Joaquin Phoenix's upcoming Napoleon Bonaparte biopic.
