Sibsey Trader Windmill reaches major restoration milestone
- Published
One of England's last remaining six-sailed mills has taken a major step towards a return to full working order.
Sibsey Trader Windmill, near Boston, in Lincolnshire, has been fitted with a brand new cap and fantail.
Work on the windmill, built in 1877, started in 2020 after the structure was damaged during high winds.
English Heritage said the ongoing refurbishment of the mill, which measures 74ft (25.5m), will see new sails added later in the summer.
The charity described the installation of the new cap as a "major milestone".
Alex Sydney, English Heritage property development director, said: "Mills of this kind have been beacons of the rural economy for centuries.
"With only very few remaining, it is vital to preserve this iconic part of England's rural history."
Mr Sydney said the former cap had been modified many times over the years, with the team using old photographs of the windmill to help with its replacement.
Tim Whiting, the millwright who crafted and installed the cap, said he was "delighted" when that it had fitted on the first attempt.
"I'm extremely proud of the whole team for their work in installing the cap and am looking forward to adding the six sails," he said.
