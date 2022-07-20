Lincoln Moorland house seriously damaged after party 'open invite'
A house was left with "significant damage" after more than 100 people attended an "open invitation" party advertised on social media.
Police were first called to the house in the Moorland area of Lincoln at about 19:55 BST on Monday.
The inside and the outside of the house had been damaged and a dispersal order was eventually imposed by officers.
Police said many of those attending were under 18 years old and did not know the people living at the house.
Doors and windows of the council-owned property had been destroyed, ceilings smashed and white goods damaged, according to Lincolnshire Police.
Due to the extent of the damage, the electricity supply had to be temporarily turned off so the building could be made safe.
Many of those attending the party were openly drinking alcohol despite appearing to be under 18, officers said.
'Out of control'
Police attended five separate incidents due to calls from members of the public, with up to 10 officers attempting to disperse people on several occasions.
At about 21:10 BST, a dispersal notice was placed on the property requiring people to leave or face arrest, with the situation finally being resolved at about 22:00 BST, police said.
PC Chris Bayes-Walker said open invitations on social media were "not a good plan" as numbers could not be controlled and this gathering had "rapidly got out of control".
Parents had a responsibility to know where their children were and should educate them on the "consequences of attending house parties, or participating in anti-social behaviour", he said.
"If we identify youths as responsible for anti-social behaviour or other offences, parents and carers can expect to either attend custody to collect them, or a knock on the door from officers to arrest them."
It had not yet been determined how much repairs to the property would cost, but the final bill could be charged to the tenant, Lincolnshire Police said.
