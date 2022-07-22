Boston flats fire started by cigarette says fire service
A fire which destroyed a block of flats in Lincolnshire is believed to have started by a cigarette left outside the building.
More than a dozen people were evacuated after the blaze on Charlston Terrace in Boston on Tuesday.
The fire service said it was unable to carry out a full investigation due to the damage but it is thought the flames spread to a gas source.
The building has been deemed unsafe and will be demolished.
The fire service said because of the hot dry conditions, the blaze "ignited quickly and spread to a gas source, allowing fire into the building."
A total of eight fire crews, including some using aerial platforms, attended the blaze.
At one point, firefighters had to leave the inside of the building after it began to collapse.
There were no reports of any injuries.
