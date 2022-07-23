Lincoln: Ukraine refugee praises 'beautiful UK' for support

Image of Richard and Helen Green, Hanna Douza and her boyfriend Dima, standing in a grassy areaLocal Democracy Reporting Service
Richard and Helen Green are hosting Hanna Douza and her boyfriend Dima at their home in Branston

A Ukrainian refugee has praised the "beautiful UK" for the support she has received since coming to live in Lincolnshire.

Political journalist Hanna Dzouba, known as Anna Dzoba in Ukraine, is staying in the village of Branston.

Hanna covered the outbreak of war in her country, reporting from a bunker alongside her team.

But after a rocket landed near her home she left for the UK with her boyfriend and his family.

Local Democracy Reporting Service
Political journalist Hanna Dzouba broadcast the news from a bunker in Kyiv before she fled for the UK

Ms Dzouba, 27, from Kyiv, recalled the moment her colleagues at a Ukrainian TV channel phoned her on 24 February to tell her Russia had invaded.

The team lived, slept and worked from an office in a bunker, Hanna told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

She said it was a "very scary situation", adding: "Maybe after the first 15 days I felt like my mind was broken, because it was very hard work without sleep, staying without my family, sometimes I didn't have the time to call them."

Local Democracy Reporting Service
Hanna Dzouba, centre, fled Ukraine with her boyfriend Dima, left, and her mother, right

Ms Dzouba and her boyfriend, Dima, decided to leave the country after the rocket attack near their home.

They travelled through Romania to Bulgaria before applying for the UK's Homes for Ukraine scheme and finding hosts Helen and Richard Green in Branston.

"Great Britain is very full of care, they just try to do everything for us, they tried helping us with the English language, with all the documents," Ms Dzouba said.

"It's very beautiful, it's a beautiful country with beautiful people."

The couple are now studying English at Lincoln College alongside more than 120 other learners on courses designed for refugees from the Ukraine conflict.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics