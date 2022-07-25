Lincolnshire hospital doctor speaks out after winning tribunal
- Published
A sacked doctor who was the victim of racial discrimination says more needs to be done to tackle racism in the NHS.
Prof Tanweer Ahmed was subjected to a disciplinary inquiry over claims he bullied staff at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT).
A tribunal found the Trust did not present any logical reason why he was fired and could not come up with an explanation to rule out racism.
ULHT said it takes a "zero-tolerance approach" to racism.
Prof Ahmed joined ULHT in 2003 as director of Lincoln's Clinical Research Facility, director of research innovation, and was also chair of the BAME staff network.
Allegations of bullying and harassment were raised by a former member of Prof Ahmed's team after she resigned in 2018.
Despite a report which said a development plan was an appropriate response, the matter was sent to a disciplinary hearing.
The tribunal was told an email sent to Prof Ahmed's line manager said: "Tanweer will play the race card I suspect."
'Huge impact'
He was later sacked for gross misconduct, despite a colleague who worked closely with him describing the allegations as "laughable".
Speaking to the BBC, Prof Ahmed, said he had been left shocked and frustrated by the allegations.
"They ignored my emotions. they ignored my words - they under-valued me.
"I felt strongly that I had been discriminated against because of my race," he said.
Prof Ahmed, who received notification of the disciplinary action while celebrating Eid, described it as "the most difficult day of my life".
He said the case had a "huge impact", leaving him feeling depressed and unable to go out.
He also had to sell the family home to pay his legal fees, he added.
'Respect and dignity'
However, he said his faith had given him the strength to go on, and fight for himself, his family and his colleagues.
"If I have one message for the Trust, I want all staff members, particularly BAME, to be treated with respect and dignity," he added.
Prof Ahmed called for NHS England to conduct an "independent inquiry into discrimination at Lincolnshire hospitals" and for unconscious bias training to be made compulsory for all NHS staff.
A spokesperson for ULHT said it was "taking time to fully consider" the judgement and "any learning we might take".
They added "as an organisation, we take a zero-tolerance approach to discriminatory behaviour of any kind".
Earlier this year, the Trust launched a new anti-racism campaign following a rise in reports.
