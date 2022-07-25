Peter Burness: Former Louth music teacher jailed for indecent assault
- Published
The acting Bishop of Lincoln has expressed his shock at the "heinous abuse" carried out by a former head of music at a Lincolnshire church.
Peter Burness, who worked at St James's Church in Louth, was jailed for six years on Thursday for indecently assaulting a boy in the 1970s.
The Right Reverend Stephen Conway said the safety of church-goers was of paramount importance.
Burness, 84, was jailed following a trial at Lincoln Crown Court.
In a statement, Bishop Conway said the victim had been associated with the church during the 1970s while at Cordeaux School.
Bishop Conway said: "I would like to encourage anyone to come forward who may have been affected by this, or any other case.
"Support is available, and the diocese is committed to listening and taking action."
Lincolnshire Police said Burness had abused his position but despite about 50 years since the offences, officers were committed to bringing him to justice.
Det Ch Insp Reid Martin said: "My thoughts are with the victim of this horrendous offence and I thank them for their strength in being able to report this.
"The offender took a calculated advantage from a position of trust over a child."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.