Grantham Hospital plan for new £5.3m operating theatres
A Lincolnshire hospital is planning to build a new £5.3 million operating facility for orthopaedic surgery.
United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust has submitted an application to build the complex at Grantham Hospital.
The proposed two-storey building would include two theatres, supporting services and a six-bed recovery ward.
Under a recent review of NHS services in Lincolnshire the hospital is to become the county's specialist orthopaedic surgery centre.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the planning document submitted to South Kesteven District Council said the centre would provide "world class orthopaedic surgery".
It said the development would comply with all planning policies and would be sustainable, including an energy efficient design.
"This development will bring many benefits to the area and its residents, it will enhance the existing hospital's provisions and allow for additional space and facilities at the hospital," the document said.
Reports earlier this year said initial ground works for the new modular buildings had started in November 2021 and it was hoped the new build would be ready for use this summer.
Health service bosses said the plans would increase theatre capacity by 50% and operate seven days a week to help to reduce waiting times.
