Lilia Valutyte: Man charged with murdering girl, 9
A man has been charged with murdering a nine-year-old girl who was stabbed to death in a town centre.
Lilia Valutyte was found with a stab wound in Fountain Lane in Boston, Lincolnshire, on Thursday.
She had reportedly been playing hula hoop with her younger sister in the street before being stabbed.
Lincolnshire Police said Lithuanian national Deividas Skebas, 22, had been charged with her murder and was due to appear before magistrates on Monday.
Dozens of flowers and other tributes continue to be left at the corner of Fountain Lane and Fountain Place in memory of the schoolgirl.
A service of reflection and prayer has been held at St Botolph's Church to allow the community to come together.
Reverend Jane Robertson said it gave people an opportunity to gather and "pray for the family".
"Over the last few days there have been so many people coming into the church and lighting candles and talking to us and expressing a variety of emotions."
A toy pram was left at the scene where Lilia had been playing, according to locals.
Police were earlier searching drains and back gardens near to where she was killed.
Two people who were arrested on Friday were released without charge.
