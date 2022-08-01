Lilia Valutyte: Man in court charged with girl's stab murder
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a nine-year-old girl who was stabbed to death in a town centre.
Lilia Valutyte was found with a stab wound in Fountain Lane in Boston, Lincolnshire, on Thursday.
Deividas Skebas, 22, spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address during a short hearing at Lincoln Magistrates' Court on Monday morning.
Mr Skebas, of Thorold Street, Boston, is due to appear at crown court later.
Lilia had reportedly been playing hula hoop with her younger sister in the street.
A toy pram was also left at the scene where the pair had been playing, according to locals.
Dozens of flowers and other tributes were left at the corner of Fountain Lane and Fountain Place in memory of the schoolgirl.
A service of reflection and prayer has been held at St Botolph's Church.
Reverend Jane Robertson said the service gave people an opportunity to gather and "pray for the family".
"Over the last few days there have been so many people coming into the church and lighting candles and talking to us and expressing a variety of emotions," she added.
Lincolnshire Police said two people who were arrested on Friday had since been released with no further action.
