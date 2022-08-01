Ingoldmells: No charges in caravan fire death investigation
- Published
No criminal charges will be brought over the death of a two-year-old girl who died in a fire at a caravan park in Lincolnshire, police have said.
Louisiana-Brooke Dolan was found dead after officers were called to reports of a blaze at Sealands Caravan Park in Ingoldmells on 23 August last year.
Lincolnshire Police said it had concluded its investigation and a file would be passed to the coroner.
"Our thoughts are with the family," a spokesperson for the force said.
Lincoln Coroner's Court previously heard it was thought the toddler had died from the effects of breathing in smoke.
A full inquest is due to be held at a later date.
Louisiana-Brooke's mother Natasha Broadley, from Newark, and her three siblings, managed to escape the fire.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.