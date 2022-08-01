Spalding: Body of woman recovered from waterway
- Published
The body of a woman has been recovered from a waterway in Lincolnshire, police have said.
Emergency services were called to the Coronation Channel, next to St Paul's Church in Spalding at about 15:40 BST on Sunday.
Lincolnshire Police said the death was being treated as "unexplained" and inquiries were under way to try and identify the woman.
Investigators have appealed for anybody with information to contact the force.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.