Spalding: Woman's waterway body find not suspicious, police say
The death of a woman whose body was recovered from a waterway in Lincolnshire is not suspicious, police say.
Officers were called to the Coronation Channel, next to St Paul's Church in Spalding, shortly after 15:40 BST on Sunday 31 July.
Police said they believed they had since identified the woman and a file would be passed to the coroner.
"There are no suspicious circumstances," a spokesperson added.
The woman's family was aware, the Lincolnshire force said.
