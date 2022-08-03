East Coast train services disrupted after overhead wires damaged
- Published
Damage to overhead wires has caused "significant disruption" to rail services on the East Coast Main Line.
LNER said the incident between Newark and Grantham meant trains were not leaving or arriving into London Kings Cross.
In a travel alert, the company said "Please do not travel today or attempt to make a journey to a station".
There is no information as to the cause of the damage or when services would restart.
The company said passengers could use tickets on services run by Hull Trains, Avanti, TransPennine Express and East Midlands Railway or use existing tickets to travel on Thursday.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.