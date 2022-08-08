Lincoln: Attempted murder arrest over man's stabbing
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was found seriously injured in Lincoln.
Police were called to a property on Kenner Close at about 12:50 BST on Sunday to reports of a man having suffered stab wounds.
The man, in his 60s, was found with "significant" injuries to his neck and face and is in a life-threatening condition in hospital, police said.
A woman, 34, was arrested shortly afterwards, officers added.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said the exact nature of the man's injuries was under investigation.
They added that the woman had been arrested within eight minutes of officers arriving at the scene and she remained in custody.
"We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident," they said.
"We would ask people not to speculate about the circumstances and allow officers the time to investigate this thoroughly."
