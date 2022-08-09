Lincolnshire Police StreetSafe scheme receives 200 reports
- Published
A tool for people to anonymously report places they feel unsafe in Lincolnshire has received more than 200 reports since its launch in May.
Lincolnshire Police introduced the StreetSafe scheme in a bid to tackle violence against women and girls.
The force wants people to report areas where they feel unsafe for reasons such as poor street lighting, environmental issues or anti-social behaviour.
The public response so far had been "absolutely fantastic", police said.
Data collected from the website would be used to improve safety in the county and identify areas in need of improvement, the force added.
Det Supt Suzanne Davies said the online tool, which is being piloted across police forces in England and Wales, was "not for reporting crime or incidents".
"It's really important that all of us should be able to walk around our streets day or night and feel safe in doing so," she said.
"Of course some of the things will be out of our control, so we will need to share with our partners and together work on making our streets feel safer and preventing crime and anti-social behaviour."
