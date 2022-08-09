Lincoln: Woman charged with attempted murder over stabbing
A woman has been charged with attempted murder after a man was found seriously injured in Lincoln.
Officers were called to a property on Kenner Close at about 12:50 BST on Sunday to reports of a man having what were described as stab wounds.
The man, aged in his 60s, received treatment for injuries to his face, neck and leg and is said by police to be in a stable condition in hospital.
A 34-year-old woman from Lincoln is due to appear before magistrates later.
Lincolnshire Police said the woman had also been charged with making threats to kill, which related to a separate incident involving a different individual.
