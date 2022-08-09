Lincolnshire: Wildfires double as hot weather continues
Fire chiefs in Lincolnshire have urged people not to light campfires or barbeques in the countryside after the number of wildfires more than doubled.
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews had dealt with 607 wildfires between April and July - up from 286 over the same period last year.
These included crop, grassland and woodland blazes, fire officers said.
People are also urged not to throw cigarettes out of car windows and to dispose of glass bottles properly.
'Tinder dry'
Chief Fire Officer Mark Baxter said: "The weather continues to be hot and dry with no signs of this changing in the coming weeks.
"We are asking the public to please consider whether any kind of fire outdoors is appropriate - in most cases they are not.
"We would ask people not to have campfires or barbeques in the countryside."
Mr Baxter said he wanted people to enjoy "our beautiful" countryside, but said: "It does bring risks because everything is tinder dry.
"It all comes down to common sense."
Anyone having a barbeque at home should also ensure it was kept away from fences, sheds, buildings or hedges, the officer added.
Last month, thermometers hit a record-breaking 40.3C (104.5F) at Coningsby in Lincolnshire.
Dozens of acres of barley and straw were also badly damaged after a combine harvester triggered a huge blaze in a field in Skellingthorpe, near Lincoln.
On Saturday, seven crews tackled a blaze in Gedney Drove End, near Spalding, after a bonfire spread out of control.
"It's disappointing that we are still seeing residents having bonfires in their gardens, which has led to several serious fires, despite continued warnings," Mr Baxter said.
The fire service said it had also seen more deliberate fires in parts of the county.
"These incidents put a further strain on fire and rescue resources, can easily escalate and cause serious damage, and mean fire crews could be delayed getting to other incidents," Mr Baxter added.
