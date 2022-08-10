Louth crash: Woman, 19, killed and two injured
- Published
A woman has been killed and two other people have been seriously injured in a crash involving two cars near Louth.
The 19-year old was a passenger in a grey Toyota Aygo when it collided with a silver Mazda 6 on the A631 near South Elkington at about 19:50 BST on Tuesday.
Lincolnshire Police said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other passengers in the Toyota were taken to hospital for treatment.
The force is appealing for witnesses.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.