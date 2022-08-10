Murder arrest after man dies in Lincolnshire house fire
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering another man found dead after a house fire in Lincolnshire.
The body of Vincent Markham, 52, was found inside the burnt out property in Farrow Road, in Whaplode Drove, near Spalding early on Sunday morning.
Emergency services had been called to the address following reports of an explosion, Lincolnshire Police said.
A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody, the force said.
The force previously said a member of the public suffered burns while attempting to reach Mr Markham.
Assistant Chief Constable Chris Davison said: "Our thoughts are with Mr Markham's family.
"Our investigations are ongoing, and we are trying to piece together what has happened," he said.
"We are appealing for anyone who was in the area at around the time the incident took place, or anyone who may have dashcam footage or CCTV of this area, to contact us.
"We would like to hear from anyone who may be able to assist with our investigation and would encourage them to call us or to report information anonymously via Crimestoppers."
