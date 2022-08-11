Spalding: Man, 19, arrested over sports centre stabbing
A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in Spalding.
The victim, in his late teens, was injured near Castle Sports Centre on Westlode Street at about 20:45 BST on Tuesday.
He was taken to hospital but his condition is not believed to be life-threatening, Lincolnshire Police said.
A man was arrested on Wednesday and is being held in custody for questioning, the force added.
Det Insp Rich Nethercott appealed for witnesses to come forward.
"I understand that these events may be unsettling for the local community, but I'd like to provide reassurance that we are not looking for anyone else at this stage," he added.
