Sutton on Sea beach litter group urges visitors to act responsibly
- Published
A volunteer group set up to protect a Blue Flag beach in Lincolnshire from littering is urging visitors to dispose of their rubbish responsibly.
The Sutton on Sea Beachcare group said it had already seen one of its busiest ever years, and is expecting an influx of pleasure-seekers this weekend.
Group founder Lianne Havell said the team had cleared 30 bags of litter over the past 10 days.
Among the worst finds were bottles of urine and sanitary items, she said.
'Take it home'
Earlier this year, the group, which was founded in 2016, reached the milestone of collecting its 2000th bag of rubbish from the beach.
Ms Havell said: "We normally collect in a year around 300 bags - we are already over that and it's only August.
"We've had a very big increase in litter over the past few weeks - there have been a lot of dog poo bags."
Disposable barbecues had also been found buried in the sand, which Ms Havell said posed a danger, especially to children.
Other items commonly found included underpants, bottles and tins, food wrappers, fishing line and rope, she said.
Ms Havell added that she wanted people to come and enjoy themselves, but to play their part in looking after the beach.
"Please come and have a lovely weekend, but if you can't find a bin for any reason take your litter home," she said.
