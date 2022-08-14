Scunthorpe: Crews tackle blaze at recycling centre
Crews are still at the scene of a large recycling plant fire in north Lincolnshire.
About 40 firefighters were called to the blaze on Park Farm Road in Scunthorpe just before 22:00 BST on Saturday.
Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said crews remained on site on Sunday fighting the flames at the rear of Northern Waste.
The service has asked people to avoid the area where possible.
