Skegness sea victim was 13-year-old Hereford boy
A boy who died after going into the sea in Skegness was 13 years old and from Hereford, Lincolnshire Police said.
Emergency services, including two RNLI lifeboats, were called at about 18:15 BST on Saturday to attend to a "child under 16" in the water at the Lincolnshire resort.
The body of the boy, who has not been named, was recovered after a five-hour search by police and the coastguard.
Supt Lee Pache said: "Our thoughts are with the boy's family."
The force said the incident was one of 10 calls about missing children it received in just two hours.
