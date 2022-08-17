Skegness: Photographs mark 15th anniversary of seafront blaze
Fifteen years ago, a huge fire ripped through buildings on the seafront in Skegness, Lincolnshire.
More than 120 firefighters fought to contain the blaze on the town's Grand Parade, on 17 August 2007.
Photographer John Byford, who captured images of "that disastrous night", said it was "still embedded in people's minds", 15 years on.
To mark the anniversary, Mr Byford has shared his collection of photographs, some of which were previously unseen.
Mr Byford said the fire came after a "very wet" July, which had already impacted on tourism in the area.
"So, when the sun finally came out and fire struck, the magnitude of the blaze had a major impact on the town," he said.
"The fire may now be a memory, but its impact both socially and historically will be with us for many years to come," he added.
