Dunston Pillar: 'Unique land lighthouse' up for sale
An 18th Century "lighthouse" which lit the way across an area of land notorious for robberies by highwaymen has been put up for sale.
Dunston Pillar was built in 1751 as a navigational aid to assist those crossing the heathland around Dunston and nearby Nocton in Lincolnshire.
The structure was originally about 90ft (30m) high, with a large octagonal lantern on the top.
Selling agent James Mulhall said the tower had "a fascinating history".
"There are many things I have seen in my 17 years in property, but I can honestly say this is the first land lighthouse I have been instructed to sell with a property," he added.
"The Grade-II listed tower is very unique."
According to the sales brochure, the pillar, which was commissioned by Sir Francis Dashwood, who founded the Hellfire Club, was regularly lit as a guide for people until 1788.
It was used for the last time in 1808, when the lantern was destroyed in a storm, and replaced with a stone bust of King George III to celebrate 50 years of the monarch's reign.
However, in 1940, the pillar was deemed to be a hazard to low-flying aircraft approaching nearby RAF Waddington, and the bust was removed and the tower shortened by 30ft (10m).
The bust can now be seen in the grounds of Lincoln Castle.
