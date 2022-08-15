Lincoln A46: Woodland fire leads to bypass closure

The A46Google
The A46 has been closed in both directions due to the ongoing fire

Part of the A46 in Lincoln has been closed because of a woodland fire blowing smoke across the carriageway.

The road has been shut between Carholme Roundabout and Riseholme Roundabout in both directions, Lincolnshire Police said.

Four crews were sent from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue to a wooded area off Burton Road just after 15:00 BST.

People living on Queen Elizabeth's Road, in the Ermine area, are advised to keep their doors and windows closed.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics