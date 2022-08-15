Lincoln A46: Woodland fire leads to bypass closure
Part of the A46 in Lincoln has been closed because of a woodland fire blowing smoke across the carriageway.
The road has been shut between Carholme Roundabout and Riseholme Roundabout in both directions, Lincolnshire Police said.
Four crews were sent from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue to a wooded area off Burton Road just after 15:00 BST.
People living on Queen Elizabeth's Road, in the Ermine area, are advised to keep their doors and windows closed.
We’re at a fire in a wooded area off Burton Road/A46 in Lincoln. We have received lots of calls about it since 15.06! 4 crews attending from @LincolnNorthFRS @LincolnSfire and @GainsboroughFRS— Lincs Fire & Rescue (@LincsFireRescue) August 15, 2022
