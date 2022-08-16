Market Rasen: Houses flooded after heavy rain hits Lincolnshire

Firefighters have been working to pump water away from people's homes

Homes have been flooded in a town in Lincolnshire after heavy rain led to flash flooding.

Residents in Market Rasen have been putting sandbags outside their homes as firefighters tried to pump water away from the properties.

Julie Lambie, who spoke to the BBC from a local builders' merchants as she collected sandbags for neighbours, said it had been "horrendous".

She said drains had been unable to cope with the deluge.

Many roads in the town centre havce been affected by the flooding

"Apparently it's forecast like this for a long time. We've got a fire engine on our road pumping water out of homes."

Market Rasen Town Council asked drivers to "slow down through the town for your own safety and to prevent the flooding of houses".

Meanwhile, Grimsby Town's game against Carlisle United was abandoned following a flooded pitch.

