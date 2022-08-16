Market Rasen: Houses flooded after heavy rain hits Lincolnshire
- Published
Homes have been flooded in a town in Lincolnshire after heavy rain led to flash flooding.
Residents in Market Rasen have been putting sandbags outside their homes as firefighters tried to pump water away from the properties.
Julie Lambie, who spoke to the BBC from a local builders' merchants as she collected sandbags for neighbours, said it had been "horrendous".
She said drains had been unable to cope with the deluge.
"Apparently it's forecast like this for a long time. We've got a fire engine on our road pumping water out of homes."
Market Rasen Town Council asked drivers to "slow down through the town for your own safety and to prevent the flooding of houses".
Meanwhile, Grimsby Town's game against Carlisle United was abandoned following a flooded pitch.
🛑 The match officials have brought an end to proceedings this evening, as the fixture has been ABANDONED.— Grimsby Town F.C. (@officialgtfc) August 16, 2022
Further information relating to tickets, Mariners TV passes and a rearranged date will be published once confirmed.
Please retain your tickets! #GTFC
